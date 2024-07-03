Bangladesh to import LNG worth Tk609.27 crore

A Cabinet committee on procurement has approved the proposal to buy LNG cargo worth Tk609.27 crore from the United States.

This is the 21st LNG cargo to have been approved for import this year, Cabinet Secretary (Coordination) Mahmudul Hossain Khan told reporters following a Cabinet meeting today (3 July).

A total of nine proposals were approved during the meeting presided over by Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

The Cabinet committee on procurement called for quotations from companies that have master sales and purchase agreements with the government. After evaluating all the proposals, the Excelarate Energy, US was recommended for the contract who have quoted a price of $13.558 per unit (MMBtu) of the LNG, said Mahmudul Hussain Khan.

The LNG was last bought at $12.9697 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, an agreement was approved between Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) and Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation, China, to implement the Energy Department's proposal of well drilling activities of the project titled "Drilling of Sylhet-11 (Development Well) and Rashidpur-13 No. Well (Exploratory Well)", in accordance with the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act, 2010 (with the latest amendment of 2021).

Tk444.85 crore will be spent on this mining operation, said the Cabinet secretary.

Besides, other approved proposals include the purchase of the DAP and MOP fertilisers from Saudi Arabia and Russia at the state level, the purchase of the project package number- RPW-1.2 of the project titled "Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT, Gazipur-Airport)" and building a multi-storied residential building for the cleaners of Dhaka North City Corporation at Gabtali City Palli.