Bangladesh to import LNG worth Tk609.27 crore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 03:41 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to import LNG worth Tk609.27 crore

This is the 21st LNG cargo to have been approved for import this year

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 03:41 pm
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Representational image. Photo: Reuters

A Cabinet committee on procurement has approved the proposal to buy LNG cargo worth Tk609.27 crore from the United States.

This is the 21st LNG cargo to have been approved for import this year, Cabinet Secretary (Coordination) Mahmudul Hossain Khan told reporters following a Cabinet meeting today (3 July).

A total of nine proposals were approved during the meeting presided over by Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Cabinet committee on procurement called for quotations from companies that have master sales and purchase agreements with the government. After evaluating all the proposals, the Excelarate Energy, US was recommended for the contract who have quoted a price of $13.558 per unit (MMBtu) of the LNG, said Mahmudul Hussain Khan.

The LNG was last bought at $12.9697 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, an agreement was approved between Sylhet Gas Fields Limited (SGFL) and Sinopec International Petroleum Service Corporation, China, to implement the Energy Department's proposal of well drilling activities of the project titled "Drilling of Sylhet-11 (Development Well) and Rashidpur-13 No. Well (Exploratory Well)", in accordance with the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act, 2010 (with the latest amendment of 2021). 

Tk444.85 crore will be spent on this mining operation, said the Cabinet secretary.

Besides, other approved proposals include the purchase of the DAP and MOP fertilisers from Saudi Arabia and Russia at the state level, the purchase of the project package number- RPW-1.2 of the project titled "Greater Dhaka Sustainable Urban Transport Project (BRT, Gazipur-Airport)" and building a multi-storied residential building for the cleaners of Dhaka North City Corporation at Gabtali City Palli.

Top News

LNG / Import / procurement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Miraz installed this 16-inch fan in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photo: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

4 essential skills for engineers to understand AI and Machine Learning

3h | Pursuit
The significance of book cafes became more pertinent in the post-pandemic period when there was a shift from physical to online bookstores. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Books, coffee and serenity: The rise of Dhaka's book cafes

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nine in 10 top global companies failing to uphold human rights

Nine in 10 top global companies failing to uphold human rights

14m | Videos
Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

Pineapple cultivation is increasing every year in Madhupur

3h | Videos
35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

19h | Videos
Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

Rahul Dravid: The once villain is now a hero in the eyes of fans

17h | Videos