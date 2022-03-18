Bangladesh to import formaldehyde and methanol from Assam

Bangladesh will import formaldehyde and methanol from Assam.

The decision was taken at a meeting between Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) and Bangladesh in presence of Assam's Industries and Commerce Minister Mohan Patwary in Guwahati on Wednesday, reports The Economic Times.

Minister Mohan Patwary said, "The expansion project of 500 TPD methanol and 200 TPD formaldehyde will be complete soon and then Assam will export these products to Bangladesh."

During the discussion it was decided that a feasibility study will be conducted and a joint group would be formed with Bangladeshi importers and APL officials.

The process of exporting methanol would start via Shiliguri.

The officials agreed to have a government-to-government intervention for the certification of chemical products by an accredited laboratory acceptable to both countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr Tanvir Mansur, Sunit KP, secretary general of Indo-Bangla council for Commercial and Cultural Collaboration, from Bangladesh. From the Indian side APL Chairman Bikul Chandra Deka, Managing Director Rajnesh Gogoi, and Dr KK Dwivedi, principal secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department.