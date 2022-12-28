Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation expresses concern over TBS journo assault

Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF), a human rights organisation, has expressed concern over the attack, abduction at gunpoint, illegal detention and attempted murder of The Business Standard's Chattogram correspondent Abu Azad.

He was subjected to the assault while working on a report concerning 120 illegal environmentally destructive brick kilns under Rangunia police station in Chattogram.

A joint statement by 101 human rights lawyers said that the torture of journalists while performing their professional duties is against human rights, the constitution and freedom of speech.

The lawyers said that ensuring security of journalists while performing their duties ultimately helps the state and the administration.

They demanded the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the public enemies who obstructed the collection of information regarding illegal brick kilns.

They expressed their concern about the inaction of the government's environment department in this regard.

They opined that the image of the country will be tarnished in the international arena due to the persecution of journalists. They also promised to provide necessary legal assistance to the assaulted journalist.

Meanwhile, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), National Human Rights Commission, Chittagong Press Club and Chittagong Journalists Union have expressed concern about the torture of the journalist.

The National Human Rights Commission in a statement has directed the deputy commissioner of Chattogram to investigate the matter and send a report to the commission by 1 February.

On Sunday, Abu Azad was attacked by Rangunia UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan when he went to collect information on illegal brick kilns there.

He was picked up in a white car and taken to a nearby market where they assaulted him publicly.

Later, he was taken to Mohan's office and tortured. They took away his mobile phone, wallet and ID card and demanded Tk50,000 as extortion.

On Monday, ten people including Siraj Uddin Chowdhury, chairman of Islampur Union Parishad, and UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan, were sued for assaulting Azad. The other accused in the case are brick kiln manager Kamran, Mohan's associate Kanchan Turi and five to seven other armed criminals.