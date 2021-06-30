Bangladesh to host ‘International Peace Conference’ in November: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
30 June, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:24 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to host ‘International Peace Conference’ in November: PM

“I believe the two-day conference will spread massively across the globe the outstanding contribution of Bangabandhu to establishing global peace and humanitarian welfare”

BSS
30 June, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 03:24 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today told the parliament that Bangladesh is set to host a two-day "International Peace Conference" from 4 November, as part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"The government has already given its nod to hold the "International Peace Conference" in Bangladesh," she said while replying to a tabled question from treasury bench lawmaker Md Mozaffar Hossain of Jamalpur-5 constituency.          

The Prime Minister added that the Foreign Ministry has been preparing to arrange the two-day event on 4 and 5 November next.

She said, "I believe the two-day conference will spread massively across the globe the outstanding contribution of Bangabandhu to establishing global peace and humanitarian welfare."

To make the conference a success, Sheikh Hasina, also the Leader of the House, said that a 42-member convening committee was made Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury as its president and Chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism, Saima Wazed as the convener.

A number of panel discussions will be held with the participation of the dignitaries who are working in different parts of the world for establishing peace and concerned public and private officials, educationists, journalists and intellectuals, she informed the House.

She said that Bangabandhu's activities and ideology alongside his noble initiatives in establishing peace as the pioneer of "The World Peace and Humanity" will be discussed while a "Dhaka Peace Declaration" would be adopted in the conference.

The Prime Minister said that no specific decision is yet to be taken relating to giving the "Bangabandhu Peace Award" at the conference as it is still under the consideration of the government.

Top News

Bangladesh / host / ‘International Peace Conference’ / PM Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

17m | Videos
Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

20h | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

21h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

2
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

E-commerce: No advance payment for online merchants before product delivery

4
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook

5
Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia
Bangladesh

Dhaka costlier than Washington for expats, costliest in S Asia

6
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  