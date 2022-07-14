Bangladesh High Commission says news regarding verification of recruitment agencies ‘misleading and incorrect’

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 09:41 pm

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The High Commission of Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur said news regarding selection or verification of recruitment agencies spread around in different media outlets is false.

"The High Commission for the People's Republic of Bangladesh in Kuala Lumpur's attention has been drawn to news items published by The Star and Free Malaysia Today (FMT), respectively, citing a statement issued by the Ministry of Human Resources of Malaysia – which is misleading and factually incorrect," said a press release on Thursday (14 July).

"The Star news item claimed that '…the verification of the remaining 10 labour agencies from Bangladesh by the Bangladesh High Commission is expected to be completed in the following weeks' and the Free Malaysia Today news item reported that 'the Bangladesh High Commission has completed the verification process of 15 recruitment agencies…,' which are factually incorrect and misleading.

"It may be noted that the selection or verification of the Bangladeshi Recruitment Agencies is not the responsibility of the Bangladesh High Commission, whatsoever," the statement clarified.  

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) – signed on 19 December 2021 between Bangladesh and Malaysia on the Employment of Workers and the signed Minutes of the 1st Joint Working Group Meeting (JWG) held on 2 June 2022 in Dhaka – "the Government of Malaysia shall select BRA (Bangladeshi Recruiting Agency) automatically through the online system from the list provided by Bangladesh."

"It may be noted here that Bangladesh already handed over a list of 1,520 valid Bangladeshi Recruiting Agencies to Malaysia.

"In accordance with the process and procedure on the recruitment, employment and repatriation as agreed in the JWG Meeting held on 2 June in Dhaka, the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is rendering attestation after reviewing and scrutinising documents like demand letter, employment contract, power of attorney and inspecting the working environment, accommodation facilities, medical benefits and other work-related facilities of the Malaysian companies who applied for Bangladeshi workers through the system," read the media release.    

