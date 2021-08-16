Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh

Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa observes National Mourning Day

The Bangladesh High Commission, Ottawa and the Bangabandhu Centre for Bangladesh Studies, Canada jointly observed the National Mourning Day on Sunday in a befitting manner with due dignity and solemnity.

The High Commission undertook a special programme on the occasion marking the day. 

The activities of day were basically divided into two parts, said a press release. 

The programme began by placing the national flag at half-mast by High Commissioner Dr. Khalilur Rahman.

All the officers and employees of the mission were present at that time.

The national anthem was played when the flag is lowered to half-mast.

After hoisting the national flag at half-mast, special prayers were offered for the souls of Bangabandhu and all the martyred members of his family.

The day marks the 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with 18 other members of his family on 15 August, 1975.
 

