Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi protests India Today NE news with false information

The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi has protested a news article containing false information on Indian students "fleeing Bangladesh" published online as well as a related post on the X handle of India Today NE on 21 July 2024.

"We request all the news outlets, including the India Today NE, to remain vigil and ensure objective and balanced reporting taking account of the sensitivity of the issue," reads a rejoinder sent by the Bangladesh High Commission.

Shaban Mahmood, Minister (Press) sent the rejoinder to the media outlet on behalf of the High Commission on 22 July.

Although both the article and the post were subsequently taken down within a few hours, the misinformation went viral within a short span of time and triggered huge confusion and anxiety among people at home and abroad, the rejoinder reads.

"On behalf of the High Commission of Bangladesh, I express my sheer disappointment at the aforesaid erroneous article and post. As you are well aware, our country is going through a challenging time due to the ongoing student protests," reads the rejoinder.

"This kind of misinformation and reporting based on rumour at the time of such critical moment of any country may misguide the people and even add fuel to the crisis and turn the situation into more chaotic," said the High Commission.

Moreover, such kind of reporting, without gauging the sensitivity, does not only negatively affect the people and the society at large, but also puts the credibility of any news outlet in question.

On 21 July 2024, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh delivered a historic verdict on reforming the quota system in public service employment.

The court ordered 93% of the government jobs to be allocated on a merit-based system, which has been the demand of the students.

While welcoming the order of the apex court of the country, the Government of Bangladesh has also taken a slew of measures to ensure safety and security of the people and property, said the High Commission.

With this, the situation has significantly improved, and it is expected that normalcy will return soon, it said.