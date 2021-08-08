Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei celebrates 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa

The Bangladesh High Commission in Brunei Darudsalam observed the 91st birth anniversary of Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib in virtual format today.

Moderated by Head of Chancery Jelal Hossain, the programme started off with the recitation of Holy Quran and special prayer for the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa and other martyrs.

In honour of Bangamata, one minute of silence was observed with due solemnity.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner read out special messages from the President of Bangladesh Md Abdul Hamid and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina who is the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib.

Head of Chancery Jelal Hossain read out a special message on this occasion from the State Minister for Women and Children Affairs, Fazilatun Nessa Indira.

The Bangladesh High Commissioner sincerely thanked everyone for attending the programme, and called upon them to pray for Bangamata Fazilatun Nessa Mujib and to contribute to the best of their ability to build 'Sonar Bangla' envisioned by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.