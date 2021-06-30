Bangladesh Health Watch launches Covid-19 research repository

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 06:51 pm

Bangladesh Health Watch launches Covid-19 research repository

Bangladesh Health Watch, a multi-stakeholder civil society initiative has initiated a repository of Covid-19 research to bring all the public health research conducted on the disease in the Bangladesh context under one umbrella. 

BHW has officially launched the repository virtually on Wednesday that will be enhanced and updated on an ongoing basis, said a press release.   
The repository currently houses 354 pieces of research; more will be added as more research work is undertaken and published. 

The Repository is linked within the website of Bnagladesh Health Watch and can be accessed through this link: https://r.bangladeshhealthwatch.org/

Manik Mahmud, Head of Social Innovation and Operation Cluster, A2i, ICT Division said, "Volunteers have better access to people. They can reach out to commoners with key messages extracted from the research articles. This repository will be a great hub of knowledge for them." 

BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health Dean and Professor Dr Sabina Faiz Rashid said, "We have to create a research culture in this country. Researchers struggle with literature review. This repository will make their work easier. We need to engage young students and researchers with this kind of initiative so that they develop interest in research."

Centre for Policy Dialogue Distinguished Fellow and BHW Advisory Group Chair Dr Rounaq Jahan said, "Finding the relevant literature while undertaking a research is a difficult task. This repository will make this task easier. She also put emphasis on peer review of publications which boosts credibility. She further said the country lacks scientific and medical research and encouraged undertaking more and more scientific and medical research."  

BRAC University Vice-chancellor Prof Vincent Chang said, "The repository will open more research opportunities. Research is not only important for the career of an academic. Research is also important for the country's economic growth. Research is important for knowledge economy. Bangladesh needs a big push for research. This repository will be helpful as a small push and it will have a huge impact."
 

