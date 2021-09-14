Bangladesh to have half of entire South Asian climate migrants by 2050: WB Report

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 12:20 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to have half of entire South Asian climate migrants by 2050: WB Report

The report has four policy recommendations that could reduce the number of people forced to move because of climate change by 80%

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2021, 12:20 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh, with up to 19.9 million internal climate migrants by 2050, is likely to have almost half the projected internal climate migrants for the entire South Asia region, says the latest Groundswell report 2021 of the World Bank.

According to the report, in the pessimistic reference scenario, South Asia is projected to have 35.7 million climate migrants by 2050 (1.6 percent of the total population; this is the ensemble average). This reflects the region's high vulnerability to climate change impacts, particularly in coastal and deltaic areas facing sea-level rise and storm surges.

Bangladesh drives the numbers in the region, with a projected 13.3 million climate migrants in the pessimistic reference scenario, or 37 percent of the region's projected climate migrants. Indeed, in Bangladesh, climate migration could outpace other internal migrations by 2050.

In the more inclusive development scenario, the ensemble average of climate migrants in the region overall is cut by 40 percent (down 14.6 million) in comparison, while in the more climate-friendly scenario, it is cut by over 50 percent (down 18.8 million). Here too, sustained development gains and lessening climate change impacts on highly densely populated vulnerable areas will be crucial.

In the first Groundswell report, Bangladesh was projected to account for a third of internal climate migrants in South Asia by 2050 in the pessimistic reference scenario, due to its growing population and high vulnerability to climate change. Model results showed that in all scenarios, urban and coastal areas could see dampened growth as climate out-migration hotspots, as sea-level rise, augmented by storm surges, would make them less liveable.

Bangladesh's Perspective Plan 2021–2041 factors in climate change as a driver of future migration and shifting population centres, while also recognising migration as a potential adaptation option for people living in the most vulnerable areas.

It also acknowledges the need for both incremental and transformational approaches to build resilience to climate change in key sectors, especially agriculture. The Bangladesh Delta Plan 2100, adopted in September 2018, lays out a comprehensive strategy for managing risks in delta regions, including those from climate change. Bangladesh has also adopted a strategy to develop secondary cities and towns and make them hubs of innovation, providing new economic, education, and employment opportunities

The report has four policy recommendations that could reduce the number of people forced to move because of climate change by 80%.

The ensemble Groundswell reports show that by 2050, as many as 216 million people could be internal climate migrants across the six World Bank regions- Sub-Saharan Africa could see as many as 85.7 million internal climate migrants (4.2 percent of the total population); East Asia and the Pacific, 48.4 million (2.5 percent of the total population); South Asia, 40.5 million (1.8 percent of the total population); North Africa, 19.3 million (9.0 percent of the total population); Latin America, 17.1 million (2.6 percent of the total population); and Eastern Europe and Central Asia, 5.1 million (2.3 percent of the total population).

Top News

Bangladesh / Climate migrant / 2050 / South Asia

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

2
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

3
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

6
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world