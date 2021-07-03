Bangladesh has ‘serious weaknesses’ in enacting laws and implementation: Australian Journal

Bangladesh

UNB
03 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 08:49 pm

Related News

Bangladesh has ‘serious weaknesses’ in enacting laws and implementation: Australian Journal

Legal scholars through their research articles argued that Bangladesh’s laws are mostly poorly drafted, and public participation is often sidestepped in the lawmaking process while problems are further deepened by poor enforcement and compliance

UNB
03 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 08:49 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Australian Journal of Asian law, a peer-reviewed journal of Melbourne University, has published a special issue, exclusively dedicated to legal aspects of Bangladesh, highlighting the country's 'serious weaknesses' in enacting laws and their implementation.

Legal scholars through their research articles argued that Bangladesh's laws are mostly poorly drafted, and public participation is often sidestepped in the lawmaking process while problems are further deepened by poor enforcement and compliance.

Critically examining the challenges and opportunities of the selected aspects of laws, all articles concluded that Bangladesh needs to build on the existing laws by undertaking appropriate reforms to steer its laws towards a more sustainable future.

The special issue titled "Law in Bangladesh: Examining Bangladesh's Legal Responses to the Emerging Law and Policy Issues: Successes, Limitations and Future Direction" was published online on Friday.

Mohammad Sohidul Islam, a Joint District Judge of Bangladesh Judiciary and a PhD candidate at the University of Melbourne, worked as the guest editor for publishing the special issue of the journal while all the articles were written by Bangladeshi legal experts who are currently staying in different countries.

A series of articles dealing with vital areas of the current laws were carefully selected for the special issue, which broadly cover four key themes -- constitutional discourse, environmental protection, access to justice and law and policy reform.

The special issue underscored key reforms and brought forth the issues for policy attention that include ensuring public participation and deliberation in adopting laws like constitutional amendment, transforming tort liability into the domain of public law compensation, embedding a better regulatory underpinning for sustainable groundwater irrigation, controlling noise pollution in Dhaka through the lens of the constitutional right to life', making the environment courts functional to ensure environmental justice across the country, promoting women's right to access to justice through the enhanced use of public interest litigation, and reforming anti-terrorism laws to tackle wide-ranging terrorist activities more effectively.

Talking to UNB, Mohammad Sohidul Islam said this is perhaps the first issue of an international, refereed law journal exclusively dedicated to legal issues in Bangladesh.

He said although Bangladesh has a vast body of laws that makes it a fertile ground for scholarly research, it remains largely underrepresented in the legal literature rendering it inaccessible to a wider audience.

"Through this special issue of the journal, Bangladesh's important legal issues have been highlighted for drawing the attention of the local and international experts. We hope it'll help encourage a greater attention to the vital 'next steps' in Bangladesh's law reform journey and, perhaps, the energy to take those steps, too," Sohidul added.

Top News

Bangladesh / Serious Weaknesses / Australian Journal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

9m | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

24m | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured