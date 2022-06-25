Bangladesh has proven its capability with Padma Bridge: JICA representative

Yuho Hayakawa, chief representative of JICA Bangladesh, congratulated Bangladesh today by stating that the country has shown its capability through the Padma Bridge.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge - the country's largest self-funded mega project - on Saturday morning.

The main event is being held at Mawa and Jajira, both sides of the Padma Bridge.

The project has been implemented at a cost of Tk30,193.39 crore with almost 100% internal funding.

Starting in 1999 with a pre-feasibility study, construction of the bridge, which has since generated numerous headlines, has had its share of delays and even courted controversy.

The construction of the 6.15-kilometre bridge was supposed to start in 2015, but the cancellation of foreign aid for it and an increasing depth of the river, among other complications, delayed the work.