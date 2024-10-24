Bangladesh has no issue that should bar a foreign country to restrict visa: Rizwana

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan today (24 October) said there is no situation in Bangladesh that should bar any foreign country from restricting their visa for Bangladeshis, stressing that no other country has taken such restrictive measures.

"I don't think there is any situation in Bangladesh that should bar any foreign country from restricting their visa for Bangladeshis because no other country has done that," the adviser told reporters while responding to a question at a media briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

She said the government of Bangladesh definitely wants a good and strong relationship with India but it is important in any relationship that the both sides "listen" to each other and "understand" each other.

Rizwana, also the water resources adviser, said the fact is that the people of Bangladesh are "unhappy" about India following the restricted policy on visas and it is definitely something that the Indian government has heard.

She mentioned what India has categorically been saying - till the situation is normalised.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, however, keeps on issuing only emergency medical visas.

Rizwana said it is also very important for the government of Bangladesh to note that many of the people who had committed atrocities against the students and people are reportedly in India. "They have taken shelter in India."

"Perhaps, that is what India means by change in the situation. We don't know. Because no other country – whether it is the US, Japan or European Union – have restricted visa policy for Bangladesh," she added that it is perhaps something that India can rethink or reconsider.

Responding to a question on minority issues, the Adviser said for the first time in the history of Bangladesh that the government listened to their demands and declared a two-day holiday for Durga puja.

"We have categorically said our doors are always open for dialogue and discussions as they have other issues," Rizwana said.

She said if they opt for street agitations it indicates there is still need for more dialogue and discussion. "I strongly believe anything can amicably be dissolved through discussion."

Rizwana said she does not think any street demonstration is required and if there is any solution that has to come, that has to come from the government of Bangladesh and no other government will be able to do that. "Our doors are always open."