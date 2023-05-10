Bangladesh has made remarkable gains in poverty reduction in recent years: UN expert

Bangladesh

UNB
10 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 05:30 pm

Photo: Collected from twitter
Photo: Collected from twitter

UN Special Rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights Olivier De Schutter will visit Bangladesh on 17-29 May to examine the government's efforts to eradicate poverty.

"Bangladesh has made remarkable gains in poverty reduction over recent years, yet important questions remain around how to maintain this progress and ensure all parts of the population benefit equally," said De Schutter, an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council to monitor, report, and advise on poverty and human rights around the world.

"My visit will be an opportunity to hear and learn more and provide recommendations to the government on how it can continue to support people out of poverty and ensure the right to an adequate standard of living for all in the face of economic and climate-induced shocks," he said.

During the visit, the UN expert will travel to Dhaka, Rangpur division and Cox's Bazar, where he will meet with national and local government officials, individuals and communities affected by poverty, and representatives from civil society.

In addition to investigating the effectiveness of social security programmes, De Schutter will examine the impact of Bangladesh's labour laws, healthcare, housing, and education systems on poverty.

He will also assess the situation of groups disproportionately affected by poverty, including women, children, people with disabilities, and older persons, as well as garment factory workers and Rohingya refugees.

De Schutter will present his preliminary observations and recommendations at a press conference in Dhaka on 29 May.

The Special Rapporteur will present his final report on the visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June.

