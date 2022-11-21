Bangladesh has made Bay of Bengal an example for the world to follow: US ambassador

Bangladesh has made the Bay of Bengal an example for the world to follow, said US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

"Bangladesh has made important contributions to this cause. For instance, by committing to the peaceful resolution of its land and maritime border disputes, Bangladesh has made the Bay of Bengal an example for the world to follow," Peter Haas said speaking at a panel discussion titled "Untangling the Myriad of Multilateral Frameworks in the Indo-Pacific" at Bay of Bengal Conversations on Monday (21 November).

He said that the world stands today in the early years of a decisive decade - not just for the Bay of Bengal, but for the broader Indo-Pacific region, and for everyone around the globe.

The window of opportunity to deal with shared threats is closing fast, he added.

"The actions we take now—together as a global community—will shape whether this period is known as an age of conflict and discord or the beginning of a more stable and prosperous future," the US envoy said.

"Much of that future will be written right here in the Indo-Pacific. Stretching from the Pacific coastline of the United States to the Indian Ocean, the Indo-Pacific is the most dynamic region in the world. It is home to more than half of the world's people and nearly two-thirds of the world's economy. What happens here affects the entire world," he added.

He said that according to the US, rising competition from autocracies and looming transnational threats, like climate change are two threats to the region.

The US ambassador to Bangladesh harkened to Bangladesh's vision for the region at the 2021 Paris Peace Forum, as said by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, "The Indo-Pacific region must be an area of peace and prosperity for all. Our vision for the region is to have a free, open, peaceful, secure, and inclusive region," and added that the US wholeheartedly agrees with it.

He further said that the US seeks to work with Bangladesh and other partners to build an Indo-Pacific that is free and open, interconnected, prosperous, secure, and resilient.

The US will seek closer security cooperation with partners to tackle challenges ranging from violent extremism to illegal fishing to human trafficking and is proud to partner with Bangladesh on the challenges the region faces, Peter Haas added.