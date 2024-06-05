Bangladesh has learned to face natural calamities: PM

Bangladesh

BSS
05 June, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 10:11 pm

President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Kate Forbes called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today (5 June). Photo: BSS
President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Kate Forbes called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today (5 June). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (5 June) said Bangladesh has learned to face natural calamities.
 
"We have learned to adapt," she said when President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Kate Forbes called on her at her office in Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Noorelahi Mina briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a country of cyclones and floods, Sheikh Hasina thanked the Red Crescent for their support during these natural calamities.
 
Recalling her captive life during the Liberation War and refugee life after the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, she said, "I know the pain and misery of the refugees, and for that reason, we have given humanitarian assistance to them (Rohingyas)."
 
The premier said that the government has prepared better shelter with developed facilities for the Rohingya people in Bhashanchar.
 
"We are giving whatever possible for us to them," she said.
 
Sheikh Hasina thanked the Red Crescent for their activities in Bangladesh, recognising the Red Crescent's role and activities in Bangladesh during the Liberation War.
 
President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Kate Forbes appreciated Sheikh Hasina's leadership.
 
She also recalled the role and activities of Red Crescent during the Liberation War of the country in 1975.
 
She mentioned that the Red Crescent Society is working with the government sincerely and getting cooperation as well as assistance from the government.
 
Forbes highly praised the humanitarian kindness of Sheikh Hasina for forcibly displaced Rohingyas and giving shelter to them in Bangladesh. "This is an example of a humanitarian attitude," she said.
 
She said that they have visited Rohingya camps and assured of the continuation of their assistance in this purpose.
 
She mentioned that Bangladesh has become an example in tackling natural calamities.
 
Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah was, among others, were present at the meeting.
 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh / Natural calamities

