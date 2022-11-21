Bangladesh has changed a lot with AL in power for last 14 years: PM

Bangladesh

UNB
21 November, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 01:42 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said Bangladesh has changed a lot and will march towards development and prosperity as the Awami League is in power for last 14 years.

"We have to advance more as a developing country and turn it into a developed one. And we have formulated that plan. We have formulated Vision 2041 and Delta Plan 2100 for future generations," she said.

Sheikh Hasina was addressing a reception accorded to the gallantry award-winning freedom fighters of the armed forces and their heirs marking the AFD-2022 at Dhaka Cantonment.

She said that as the victorious nation people of the country will roam around the world with their heads ever high.

"And we have achieved that."

The prime minister said that the government is constructing homes for homeless people to give them scope for changing their lives and fate. 

"We are trying tirelessly. Now at least we can say that the people of the world will not undermine Bangladeshis," she said.

