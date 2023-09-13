Bangladesh has a bright future if it chooses right development path: Atlantic Council official

Bangladesh

UNB
13 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:22 pm

Related News

Bangladesh has a bright future if it chooses right development path: Atlantic Council official

UNB
13 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 09:22 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Senior Director of the Freedom and Prosperity Center at the Atlantic Council Dan Negrea has said Bangladesh has a bright future if it chooses the right development path that mobilizes the tremendous talent of the Bangladeshi people and empowers them to grow in the future.

"Very clearly Bangladesh has accomplished a lot in its economic development since its independence in 1971. It has a fast growth rate which is undeniable," he said in his presentation made at the EMK Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday.

At the same time, he said their work shows that countries develop best when they have freedom in their choices of the development path.

Freedom is the surest path to durable prosperity and free countries in general have a much higher prosperity score, he mentioned.

Negrea who was the State Department's Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs between 2019 and 2021 talked about three kinds of freedom - economic freedom, legal freedom and political freedom.

Property rights, trade freedom, investment freedom and women's economic freedom are part of the economic freedom while elections, civil liberties and political rights are part of the political freedom, he said.

Negrea said legal freedom has five components – informality, bureaucracy and corruption, security, judicial independence and effectiveness; and clarity of the law.

Bangladesh outperforms the region on prosperity but remains behind the global average, Negrea said.

Since 2005, the freedom score of Bangladesh has been below that of the South and Central Asia region.

He mentioned that four prosperity indicators – health, minority rights, inequality, environment - are higher than the overall prosperity score.

Two prosperity indicators – income and education - lie below the overall prosperity score.

Talking about the elections, he said free and fair elections are an international standard and it is important that the opposition is allowed to compete fairly and the press needs to remain free.

Negrea also highlighted the importance of inviting international observers to confirm that the election is free and fair.

He said education is crucially important to explain to the young people that they have rights and obligations to participate in democratic process. 

Negrea said Bangladesh is a very beautiful country with very welcoming, hospitable and very smart people. "I enjoyed my visits to two universities and two think tanks where I talked about our works."

Top News

Bangladesh / development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

9h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

32m | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

4h | TBS Stories
Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered

4h | TBS Stories
India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

India lose all batters to spinners for the first time in ODIs

4h | TBS SPORTS