Bangladesh

UNB
15 September, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2023, 09:37 pm

Bangladesh hands over humanitarian aid to disaster-affected Libya

Bangladesh government has handed over relief materials to the representatives of the Libyan government sent as humanitarian assistance in the wake of Cyclone Daniel and catastrophic flooding.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Libya Maj Gen Hasnat handed over this assistance to Issa Al Falla, a member of the board of the Humanitarian Relief Agency in Libya, on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, a Bangladesh government J-130 aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance for the disaster-affected people of Libya arrived in Benghazi on Friday around 3:30pm BST.

Under the instruction of the prime minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated with the Ministry of Disaster Management & Relief and the Armed Forces Division to send the humanitarian assistance.

The flight is scheduled to return on 17 September 2023.

