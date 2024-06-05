Bangladesh grapples with highest child marriage rate in South Asia

Officials of the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, UNFPA and UNICEF at the launching ceremony of phase III of the joint Global Programme to End Child Marriage on 5 June in Dhaka. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh continues to struggle with the highest rate of child marriage in South Asia, with a staggering 50% of girls marrying before the age of 18, according to the latest Demographic and Health Surveys 2022.

In a bid to tackle this issue, the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), launched phase III of the joint Global Programme to End Child Marriage today (5 June) at a Dhaka hotel.

"Gender inequality, social norms, weak enforcement of laws and policies, inadequate education and limited economic opportunities for girls" are identified as the key drivers of child marriage in Bangladesh, the report highlights.

While Bangladesh holds the highest rate, neighbouring countries also grapple with the issue. Afghanistan follows with 35% of child marriages, while India and Pakistan have rates of 27% and 21% respectively. Sri Lanka boasts the lowest rate in the region at just 4%.

Demographic and Health Surveys data also reveal significant geographical disparities within Bangladesh.

Rajshahi has the highest prevalence of early marriage, with nearly two-thirds (63.7%) of women married before 18 and over two-fifths (42.2%) married before 16. Meanwhile, Sylhet shows the lowest rates, with only 23% marrying before 18 and 9% before 16.

"The reasons behind child marriage vary across Bangladesh," according to Simeen Hussain Rimi, State Minister for Women and Children Affairs.

"Insecurity and lack of knowledge are major contributors. Compelling a girl child to get married causes lifelong trauma and disrupts her early years. Girls are valuable assets to their families. Investing in them will make Bangladesh prosperous," she added.

Current projections based on the past decade's decline suggest a potential drop to 30% by 2030 and below 15% by 2050.

However, experts remain concerned. "The current reduction rate of 2.1% per year translates to over two centuries (215 years) for Bangladesh to eliminate child marriage completely," warned Kristine Blokhus, UNFPA country representative.

During previous Global Programme to End Child Marriage phases, UNFPA and UNICEF have collaborated with the government to reach 5.5 million girls, analyse driving factors, empower grassroots organisations, and strengthen services for vulnerable girls.

"We need to accelerate efforts," stressed Nazma Mobarek, secretary at the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs. "The current reduction rate is simply not enough."

Simeen Hussain Rimi proposed establishing more adolescent clubs in local communities to raise awareness about the issue in order to combat child marriage.

Stanley Gwavuya, OIC representative of UNICEF in Bangladesh, outlined the plan for Phase III of the global programme, "We will work with partners in high-prevalence districts to address root causes, engage key actors, and offer comprehensive support for both unmarried and married adolescent girls."

Launched in 2016, the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage tackles this issue on a global scale with backing from various governments and international organisations.