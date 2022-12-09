Bangladesh govt, telcos must maintain unfettered Internet access: Open letter

Access Now, a non-profit, and the #KeepItOn coalition global network of over 280 organisations working to end Internet shutdowns – have demanded unhindered Internet access to all people across Bangladesh, at all times.

The civil society organisation from 105 countries, in an open letter, have called on the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), relevant authorities and telecommunication and Internet service providers to not take any actions, including during protests, that would interfere with Internet access.

They also urged to immediately end any current restrictions.

"The government of Bangladesh must not use Internet interference to control narratives, or deny people political participation," said Felicia Anthonio, #KeepItOn campaign manager at Access Now.

"By obstructing the rights to freedom of speech, access to information, and the ability to communicate in the build up to International Human Rights Day on 10 December, authorities are showing disregard for people across the country."

Trusted #KeepItOn coalition partners have reported Internet throttling — or slowing down — coinciding with a violent crackdown on activists protesting, and before a scheduled rally by the political opposition party (BNP) on the International Human Rights Day.

"When authorities push Internet throttling or shutdown orders on Internet service providers, these operators have a responsibility to the millions of people who rely on them to stand up and fight back," said Raman Jit Singh Chima, Asia Pacific policy director at Access Now.

"Private companies are not government pawns, they are powerful human rights players who must align themselves with the people," he added.

Open, secure, reliable, and accessible Internet is vital to exercise and protect human rights, read the open letter.

In direct violation of people's human rights in Bangladesh, Internet connectivity has been reportedly slowed down over the last few weeks, with a perceived link to the ongoing and imminent protests by the opposition party, including on 10 December. Which is ironically, is International Human Rights Day, adds the letter

CIVICUS – a global civil society alliance -highlighted attacks by Bangladesh government forces against protests organised by students, the opposition, and workers, and called on the government to halt "its assault on the right to protest", it further writes.

Unhampered connectivity is crucial for the protection of human rights such as freedom of opinion and expression, access to information, freedom of the press, and freedom of peaceful assembly. Restricting Internet access and use in any manner disrupts the flow of information, exacerbates tensions, and potentially instigates or conceals violence and human rights violations perpetrated by both state and non-state actors, the open letter said.

The letter also said, shutting or slowing down access to the Internet directly interferes with all aspects of people's daily lives including their ability to express views and opinions freely, communicate with loved ones, freely and openly organise online, obtain education and healthcare, and conduct business. Shutdowns make it extremely difficult for journalists, the media, and human rights defenders to carry out their work, thereby denying people both inside and outside of the affected country access to credible information.

Shutting down Internet or social media access during protests and crises cannot be justified as a tactical response. Such measures are reflective of an intention to thwart free expression and control narratives. Authorities and service providers in Bangladesh are under an obligation to refrain from issuing and acting on orders that undermine international human rights standards and debilitate a free and democratic society, it added.