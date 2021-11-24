Bangladesh is a global role model of peace: Dr Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
24 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:35 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said that Bangladesh is now recognised as a "role model" of peace and development by countries across the world. 

He made the remarks while laying the foundation stone of EATL Innovation Hub Ltd at the Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakair, Gazipur on Wednesday afternoon.

The foreign minister said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina always resolves issues through peaceful dialogues. Her policies prioritises cooperation and assistance among the neighbouring countries.

"Sheikh Hasina has always followed the path of Bangabandhu and is considered an ambassador of peace. Likewise, Bangladesh is considered as a global role model of peace."

The event was presided over by EATL Innovation Hub Ltd Chairman and former chief secretary to the premier Md Abdul Karim. 

Among others, Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City Managing Director (MD) Bikaran Kumar Ghosh, EATL Innovation Hub Ltd MD MA Mubin Khan, EATL Innovation Hub Ltd Senior General Manager Sharif Shibli Sadiq, and AKM Abdullah, senior financial sector specialist to South Asia Finance and Private Sector, the World Bank (WB), spoke at the occasion.

Senior officials of the ICT Division, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, and leading local IT experts also attended the event.
 

