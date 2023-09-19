Bangladesh, Ghana for expanding bilateral trade and investment

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 10:03 am

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a meeting with Ghana&#039;s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, during the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday (18 September). Photo: MoFA
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in a meeting with Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, during the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday (18 September). Photo: MoFA

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey have discussed the ways of further increasing trade and investment between the two friendly countries in a meeting held during the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting, which took place at the United Nations headquarters on Monday (18 September), between the foreign ministers signifies a shared commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Ghana, with a focus on addressing global challenges such as climate change and fostering trade and investment for mutual benefit, reads a MoFA press release.

During the meeting, Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, emphasised the urgent need for climate-vulnerable countries to unite and formulate a collective strategy to address the devastating impacts of climate change. 

She proposed that these nations present a unified stance at the upcoming climate conference to seek compensation for the damage inflicted by climate change.

Foreign Minister Abdul Momen reiterated Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to leadership within the Climate Vulnerable Forum, underscoring the nation's resolve to tackle climate change-induced damages. 

He also emphasized the launch of the 'Loss and Damage Fund,' aimed at addressing and mitigating the adverse consequences of climate change.

Momen further highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable socio-economic development in recent years and extended an invitation to potential investors to explore attractive investment opportunities within the country, with a particular focus on the pharmaceutical sector.

The Foreign Minister of Ghana expressed a desire for the establishment of a Bangladesh Mission in Ghana or the appointment of an Honorary Consul General. Dr Momen, in response, cordially invited the Foreign Minister of Ghana to visit Bangladesh in the near future, fostering deeper diplomatic ties between the two nations.

