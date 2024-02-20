Bangladesh, Ghana agree to boost trade and business

Bangladesh and Ghana have agreed to enhance cooperation to boost trade and business between the two countries.

"Bangladesh and Ghana have identified various areas to increase cooperation to boost trade and commerce in different sectors, including agriculture, information and communication technology, pharmaceuticals, food processing, jute, leather and garments," said PM's speechwriter M Nazrul Islam.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Ghana's Foreign and Regional Integration Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey at Ganabhaban in Dhaka.

Sheikh Hasina stressed the need for enhancing trade and commerce with the African countries.

"There are huge possibilities to improve trade and commerce with the African nations," she said.

African countries can import jute and jute products and textile items from Bangladesh," she added.

The foreign minister of Ghana hoped to enhance bilateral engagement between the two countries.

She said that there is ample scope to enhance the trade and commerce between Bangladesh and Ghana.

To this end, she suggested enhanced cooperation between the two countries on agriculture, pharmaceuticals, ICT and agro-based food products.

She sought Bangladesh's support for her country's candidature in the upcoming election of the Commonwealth as its secretary general, to be held in October.

Commonwealth secretary-general will be elected from the African countries.

About the Commonwealth, Sheikh Hasina said this organisation was inactive once upon a time.

"But the Commonwealth is now being playing an active role in enhancing investment and human resource training (among the member states)," she said.

The prime minister said the Commonwealth needs able leadership in the post-Secretary General.

Ambassador at Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.