Bangladesh gets offers in 50,000-tonne wheat import tender

Bangladesh's state grains buyer received the lowest price offer of Tk41,494 ($464.55) a tonne CIF liner out in an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat.

Indian trading house Bagadiya Brothers submitted the lowest offer in the tender, which closed on Sunday, the Directorate General of Food said on Monday.

The only other offer was submitted by Agrocorp at a price of Tk41,568 ($465.38) per tonne CIF liner out.

Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.

No purchase has yet been reported and the offers are still being considered, the officials said.

The state grains purchasing agency also cancelled a previous tender, which closed last week, citing high prices from the sole participant.

The offer price was Tk48,982 ($548.38) a tonne including CIF liner out, up from the Tk35,656 ($399.19) a tonne CIF liner out paid by Bangladesh in a tender on 11 April.

Bangladesh has issued a series of wheat tenders in recent months to shore up depleted reserves amid soaring prices of wheat.

It is among the importing countries hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports and surging prices of wheat and other commodities caused by the ongoing conflict between the two countries.

The country imported around seven million tonnes of wheat in 2021, with 65% coming from neighbouring India, which recently banned wheat exports, tightening supplies in Asian markets.

Shipment for Sunday's tender is sought 40 days after the date of signed contract. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel and is sought for shipment to two ports - Chattogram and Mongla.