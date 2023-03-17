Bangladesh gets elected as vice chair of the Bureau of 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2023, 10:40 am
Last modified: 17 March, 2023, 10:43 am

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected as the vice chair of the Bureau of the 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. 

Bangladesh's nominated candidate Sheepa Hafiza won the election of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) Commissioner from Asia Group together with Iran and Turkiye, reads a press release.

Bangladesh also got elected as a member of OIC Islamic Human Rights Council. Others from Asia are Turkiye and Iran.

Bangladesh was also elected as the vice president of OIC while Mauritania, the host country got elected as President of OIC. Other vice presidents are Palestine and Nigeria.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen who is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the 49th OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) taking place in Nouakchott, Mauritania from 16-17 March reiterated Bangladesh's continued engagements with the OIC which has always been guided by the principles of peace, prosperity, and development.

This year, the CFM is being held with the theme "Moderation: Key to Security and Stability'' where several political, economic, social, cultural and security issues have been discussed.

In his speech at the CFM on 16 March 2023, Dr Momen highlighted Bangladesh's prudent navigation of economy during the Covid-19 period under the leadership of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He expressed his deep concern at the lack of tolerance and surge of terrorism in various part of the world together with the rise of islamophobia.

Foreign minister particularly stressed on taking proactive role by the member states and international actors to address the Rohingya issue and urged to remain involved to put continuous pressure on Myanmar authorities to ensure safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to their homeland.

OIC Council / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

