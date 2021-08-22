Bangladesh to get over 6.34 lakh doses of AstraZeneca from Japan Aug 28

Bangladesh

UNB
22 August, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 12:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Naoki Ito has said they have planned to deliver another 6, 34,920 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines on August 28 and fulfill their commitment of over 3 million doses to Bangladesh.

On Saturday, Bangladesh received the fourth batch of vaccine – 7, 81,440 doses of AstraZeneca – which was part of 3 million doses that the Japanese government will provide to Bangladesh through the COVAX Facility.

Bangladesh received the first consignment of 2,45,200 doses, the second consignment of 7,81,320 doses and the third consignment of 6,16,780 doses which respectively arrived on July 24, July 31, and August 3, totaling 24,24,700 doses so far.

"This is purely for the sake of the Bangladeshi people. We hope this vaccine support will contribute to the Bangladesh government's efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19," he said.

Japan hopes that fair, equitable, and comprehensive access to safe and effective vaccines will be ensured in Bangladesh.

"I would like to reiterate that Japan will stand by Bangladesh in the fight against Covid-19 and will work together to contain Covid-19 as soon as possible," said the ambassador.

Bangladesh expressed heartfelt appreciation to the generous support from Japan noting that Japan is the best long-standing friend.

Bangladesh wants to effectively utilize the vaccines from Japan and make best efforts for the quick and extensive rollout of the vaccines for the people of Bangladesh.

