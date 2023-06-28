Bangladesh to get good news on human rights issue soon: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday Bangladesh would soon get good news on human rights issues.

"The United States is a friend of Bangladesh. They also want to strengthen relations with us. Bangladesh also believes in a balanced foreign policy to improve relations with all countries," he told reporters at his Sylhet house on Wednesday.

Momen said they are looking into the wrong information presented to the US on human rights issues.

Bangladesh has become important due to its location, he said.

Various countries are visiting Bangladesh frequently to improve relations, said the minister.

US President Joe Biden is also keen to further strengthen ties with Bangladesh, Momen said.

So officials from the United States are also visiting Bangladesh frequently, added the minister.