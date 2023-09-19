Bangladesh, Germany sign technical cooperation agreement for environmental and tanneries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 04:14 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The People's Republic of Bangladesh and the Federal Republic of Germany have reaffirmed their dedication to environmental conservation and the enhancement of working conditions within the tannery industry by formalising two substantial technical cooperation agreements.

The agreements, titled 'Integrated Management of the Sundarbans Mangroves and the Marine Protected Area "Swatch of No Ground (SoNG)"' and 'Good Working Conditions in Tanneries (GOTAN),' were formally signed on Tuesday (19 September).

Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan and Andreas Kuck, country director of GIZ on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh, signed the agreements on behalf of the two governments.

The funds available for each initiative is up to 4 million euro, reads a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The funding proposal for the 'Integrated Management of the Sundarbans Mangroves and the Marine Protected Area Swatch of No Ground (SoNG)' initiative is mainly based on a request for support in the wider 'Blue Sundarbans'-area received from the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) in March 2017. 

The Main objectives are to improve the coordination mechanisms for the protection and sustainable use of the natural resources of the Swatch of No Ground (SoNG) Marine Protected Area and to strengthen BFD's capacity in marine protected area management.

For the agreement signed on good working conditions in tanneries, The institutional framework will be reinforced to foster enhanced compliance with occupational health and safety standards in tanneries in selected regions of Bangladesh.

