Bangladesh, Germany hold first-ever Strategic Dialogue

Bangladesh and Germany held the first-ever Strategic Dialogue in Berlin on Friday.
 
Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany Miguel Berger led their respective sides at the dialogue.
 
Both sides agreed to work together for upholding multilateralism, addressing the challenges of climate change, and for closer collaboration in areas of trade, investment, skill development, renewable energy, countering terrorism, and safe and regular migration.
 
Bangladesh and Germany will celebrate the 50 years of bilateral relations next year.
 
 

Bangladesh-Germany

