Bangladesh, Gambia agree on co-deployment of troops in UN peacekeeping

Bangladesh has in principle agreed to the co-deployment of Bangladeshi and Gambian troops in a suitable UN peacekeeping mission, following the permission of the United Nations.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday in principle agreed to work on a proposal of Gambia in this regard, when a Gambian delegation, led by its Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Mamadou Tangara met her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's Speech Writer Md Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the meeting.

Dr Mamadou, who is now visiting Bangladesh as Special Envoy of the President of Gambia Adama Barrow, handed over a request letter from the Gambian President to Hasina regarding the co-deployment of troops.

The PM said the co-deployment of forces can be made following the preparation of a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) between the two sides and getting permission from the United Nations.

The Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad highly praised the development of Bangladesh, particularly in the agriculture sector and its contribution to worldwide peace-building.

The Gambian minister said Bangladesh is a small country having a large population, but there is no food shortage in the country.

In this context, the prime minister said Bangladesh and Gambia can cooperate in the agriculture sector.

Noting that the African nation has a vast land, she said the Gambian lands can be cultivated under a joint venture with Bangladeshi manpower and technology for mutual benefit.

She said Bangladesh was a food deficit country in the past, but the country attained food autarky as her government made enough investment in the agriculture sector, particularly research.

The PM said Bangladesh is the highest troops contributing country in the UN peacekeeping missions. Bangladesh wants peace throughout the world.

Hasina said her government has taken a policy not to leave a single piece of land uncultivated and the people are very responsive to the policy in order to raise food production now.

Turning to the Rohingya issue, the PM thanked and praised Gambia for standing beside the displaced people from Myanmar.

She said Bangladesh gave shelter to Rohingya people on humanitarian grounds and will continue taking care of the displaced people during their stay in Bangladesh.

In 2019, Gambia filed a case with the International Court of Justice (ICT) in The Haque, the United Nations' highest court, alleging that Myanmar is breaching the genocide convention.

Gambian Defence Minister Sering Modou Njie, Foreign Senior Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman and PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin were present during the meeting.