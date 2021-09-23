Bangladesh is full of hopes, opportunities: Land minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 05:43 pm

Bangladesh is full of hopes, opportunities: Land minister

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 05:43 pm
Terming the present era as the era of Asia, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said Bangladesh is full of hopes, full of opportunities - let's catch those, that's the catch about Bangladesh.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury was addressing to foreign and non-resident Bangladeshi businessmen as the chief guest at the second investment summit on 'Bangladesh Capital Markets' of a roadshow with the theme "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Trade and Investment in Bangladesh" on Wednesday at a hotel in Geneva, Switzerland.

 This Road show was organised by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to showcase investment opportunities in the capital market of Bangladesh to the expatriate Bangladeshi and foreign, especially Swiss investors in the development of the capital market of Bangladesh.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury called upon foreign investors to invest in high-tech industry and heavy industries such as shipbuilding in Bangladesh.

Talking about the opportunities for foreign and expatriate investors to invest in 'Special Economic Zones' and 'Export Processing Zones', the land minister said, "Come and see the situation before investment."

Speaking about the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in keeping Bangladesh's economy moving during this Covid-19 crisis, the land minister also mentioned Bangladeshi entrepreneurs as resilient and fighter.

Noting the gradual transition of Bangladesh from an agrarian economy to an industrial one, Saifuzzaman Chowdhury hoped that Bangladesh would be a fully industrialised economy by a decade. He also said that agriculture will still be imperative for Bangladesh and Food Safety is the government's top priority.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom remarked in his video message presented at the event - "The dream of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of Modern Bangladesh, for the highest attainable standards of living and health for all people of his country has passed down to the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina".

"Bangladesh has been among the fastest growing economies in the world over the past decade and has made remarkable progress in reducing poverty and improving health," he further said.

 Describing non-resident Bangladeshi businessmen as Bangladesh's ambassador to the outside world, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam called upon them to work together to take Bangladesh forward.

Addressing foreign investors and businessmen, he said Bangladesh is now fully prepared for large-scale investment – come and invest in Bangladesh. BSEC has organised this series of roadshows to demonstrate Bangladesh Capital Markets and Trade & Investment opportunities globally and attract global investors and NRBs to invest in Bangladesh.

 After successful completion in Dubai and 4 major cities in the USA earlier this year, BSEC has conducted shows at Zurich and Geneva in Switzerland. The summit was attended by investors and business leaders of both Non-resident Bangladeshis and foreign institutional and individual investors.

Bangladeshi high-level delegation team discussed and exchanged opinions with them and showcased the robust economic growth and investment potentials of Bangladesh, especially the immense opportunities in the refurbished capital markets and the infrastructural development to facilitate investments.

 Senior Secretary of Finance Division Abdur Rouf Talukder, Senior Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division N M Zeaul Alam PAA, Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Md Nazrul Islam SPP, Member of National Board of Revenue Md. Alamgir Hossain participated in the summit, along with private sector leaders among others.

