Bangladesh, France unite for climate action; calls for swift implementation of Paris Pact

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 02:27 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, France unite for climate action; calls for swift implementation of Paris Pact

France has reasserted its desire to support the aspirations of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, in particular by promoting the notion of vulnerability, and fine-tuning it towards resilience and prosperity in all relevant fora, including multilateral development banks.

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 02:27 pm
Photo: Foreign ministry
Photo: Foreign ministry

In a strong display of their commitment to combat the climate emergency, Bangladesh and France have jointly called for the swift implementation of the Paris Pact for People and the Planet.

This call for action comes as both nations believe in the necessity of strong bilateral and international cooperation in the face of the climate emergency, according to a joint statement issued on Monday (11 September).

Building on the recommendations of the Paris Summit for a New Global Finance Pact, which Bangladesh has endorsed, the two nations have agreed that it is crucial to mobilise additional financing from all sources to support development, climate action, and biodiversity conservation.

Both countries have urged accelerated efforts to facilitate access to climate finance for developing countries, recognising the urgent need to support vulnerable nations in addressing the impact of climate change.

They also reiterated their support for the operationalisation of the new funding arrangements, including a fund for assisting vulnerable developing countries suffering from the effects of climate change and the resulting losses and damage.

"France will continue to support vulnerable countries in facing extreme events and responding to loss and damage, including through the V20-G7 Global Shield against Climate Risks of which Bangladesh is a priority country, and through the further implementation of climate resilient debt clauses," reads the statement.

France has reasserted its desire to support the aspirations of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, in particular by promoting the notion of vulnerability, and fine-tuning it towards resilience and prosperity in all relevant fora, including multilateral development banks.

The two countries also pledged to work together to ensure a result-oriented COP28 in Dubai this year as they aim to accelerate the transition to a climate-resilient world, emphasising investments in renewable and clean energy.

Their joint statement  acknowledged the necessity of accelerating the global energy transition away from fossil fuels, setting and meeting ambitious targets for renewable energy production and energy efficiency, while also ensuring that this global transition is just and equitable.

In line with this commitment, France stressed its goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, while Bangladesh underscored the need for a sustained collaborative approach to support its energy transition efforts through access to affordable financing and technologies.

During the recent high level meeting, Bangladesh and France expressed concern over the impact of climate change and supply chain disruptions on global food sovereignty, security, and nutrition.

They have committed to strengthening cooperation in sustainable and resilient food and agriculture systems to support food security, with regular dialogues and Bangladesh's participation in the Food and Agriculture Resilience Mission (FARM) initiative led by France.

Top News

France / Climate / Global warming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

31m | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

1h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

2h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

5h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories