Bangladesh, France reaffirm commitment to efforts for mitigating climate change impacts

Bangladesh

A meeting between a French delegation and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury was held at the secretariat on Sunday (11 February). Photo: UNB
A meeting between a French delegation and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury was held at the secretariat on Sunday (11 February). Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and France have reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral efforts aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change.

The two sides focused on strengthening collaboration in combating climate change and promoting sustainable environmental practices at a meeting between a French delegation and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury at the secretariat on Sunday.

French Ambassador to Bangladesh and Marie Masdupuy, Economic Adviser Julien Duer and French Ambassador for Climate Change Negotiations Stephane Crouzat met the minister at his Bangladesh Secretariat Office, said a press release.

During the discussions, key areas of cooperation were identified, including renewable energy development, adaptation strategies, and capacity-building initiatives. The parties emphasized the importance of sharing knowledge, technology, and resources to enhance resilience and achieve climate goals.

Minister Saber Hossain expressed gratitude for France's continued support and highlighted Bangladesh's proactive stance in addressing climate change issues.

He emphasised the need for concerted global action to safeguard vulnerable communities and ecosystems from the adverse effects of climate change.

The Climate Envoy of France reaffirmed France's commitment to working closely with Bangladesh to advance climate resilience and sustainable development goals.

He applauded Bangladesh's efforts in implementing innovative solutions and underscored the significance of international cooperation in tackling the climate crisis.

Both parties agreed to further deepen their collaboration through joint projects, knowledge exchange programmes, and policy dialogue.

They stressed the importance of leveraging international platforms, including COP meetings, to advocate for ambitious climate action and mobilise support for vulnerable countries.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared commitment to intensify efforts towards a greener, more sustainable future for Bangladesh and the global community.

Additional Secretary (Climate Change)  Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Joint Secretary Lubna Yeasmine and Methilde Bord Laurans; Yazid Bensaid; Christophe Buffet; Patrick Blin; Cecilia Cortese of  French Development Agency were present among others.

