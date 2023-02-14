Bangladesh, France commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 07:31 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, France commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 07:31 pm
Bangladesh, France commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations

Bangladesh and France have marked the celebration of 50 years of their diplomatic relations by issuing commemorative stamps in both Dhaka and Paris. 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy released a commemorative stamp in Dhaka while French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Bangladesh's Ambassador to France Khondker M Talha did the same in Paris, reads a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Bangladesh and France established diplomatic relations in 1972 after France recognised Bangladesh as an independent State on 14 February 1972.

Bangladesh / France

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

6h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

7h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

9h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

41m | TBS Entertainment
Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

Saudi Arabia to send 1st female astronaut to space

1h | TBS World
Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

4h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed