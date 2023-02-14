Bangladesh, France commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations

Bangladesh and France have marked the celebration of 50 years of their diplomatic relations by issuing commemorative stamps in both Dhaka and Paris.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy released a commemorative stamp in Dhaka while French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Bangladesh's Ambassador to France Khondker M Talha did the same in Paris, reads a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Bangladesh and France established diplomatic relations in 1972 after France recognised Bangladesh as an independent State on 14 February 1972.