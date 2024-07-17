Bangladesh to foster collaboration with ISARC to promote rice value-addition

Lutful Hassan, expert member of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) Pool of the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh visited IRRI South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC) on Tuesday (16 July), says Times of India.

The former vice- chancellor of Bangladesh Agricultural University now serves as an advisor to the Ministry of Agriculture in Bangladesh, facilitating connections between the Bangladesh government and IRRI on rice value-addition opportunities.

During his visit, Hassan highlighted the significance of empowering farmers in Bangladesh through potential collaborations with IRRI. Recognizing rice as a cornerstone crop in Bangladesh, he emphasised the need for innovative strategies and support systems to enhance productivity and sustainability.

Hassan expressed his keen interest in collaborative efforts aimed at introducing low glycemic index (GI) and high protein rice varieties in Bangladesh together with value- added products out of it. The initiative holds promise for improving the dietary health of the population, given the rising concerns about diabetes and other related health issues as well as the export of low GI rice. Bangladesh seeks to leverage ISARC location in South Asia to their advantage and aims to develop a strong scientific collaboration with the Centre of Excellence in Rice Value Addition (CERVA) and capacity building key units of ISARC.

The discussions underscored the mutual benefits of fostering stronger ties between IRRI and the agricultural sector in Bangladesh. By leveraging IRRI's expertise and resources, Bangladeshi farmers can access cutting-edge technologies and practices that will enable them to maximize their productivity and ensure food security.

This visit marks a significant step towards reinforcing the collaboration between IRRI and Bangladesh, paving the way for impactful advancements in rice cultivation and value addition.