Bangladesh Foreign Secretary’s visit to India

Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Ambassador Masud Bin Momen arrived in India yesterday on a two-day visit.

The foreign secretary Momen met with his Indian counterpart Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla and discussed a wide range of issues regarding mutual interests today, said a press release.

According to the media release, both the foreign secretaries expressed satisfaction on the excellent bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

They underscored the need to work together to further deepen the multifaceted relations between the two countries encompassing all major fields especially economic and commercial, border management, counter-terrorism, water sharing, connectivity and people-to-people contact.

They also discussed the possibilities of future engagements as well as important visits in the upcoming months.

They noted that 2021 was a landmark year as both the countries were celebrating the 50th year of establishing diplomatic relationship and witnessed the landmark visits of the president and the prime minister of India to Bangladesh which contributed in consolidating the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Momen enumerated that India is the closest and the most important neighbour of Bangladesh and assured his Indian counterpart that the government of Bangladesh is committed to sustain the momentum of having a friendly relationship with India which is based on mutual trust and respect.

He sought India's cooperation in resolving the outstanding issues especially early completion of water sharing agreement of the common rivers including Teesta. He urged the foreign secretary of India to extend necessary support to facilitate the early, safe, secure and sustainable repatriation of Rohingyas to their homeland in Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary Shringla thanked Ambassador Masud for visiting him in New Delhi and emphasised on the regular interactions at the foreign secretary level. He reiterated India's commitment in working together to support each other in various platforms including the United Nations.

He noted that Bangladesh Mission Chennai would further facilitate the relations between the two countries especially with the southern states of India. He also emphasised on the joint celebration of events of bilateral significance as the celebrations of Moitri Dibosh (Friendship Day) in selected cities across the globe could successfully project the historic relations between the two countries.

He also reiterated the commitment of the government of India in fast tracking various projects undertaken by the Indian Line of Credit in Bangladesh.

Foreign Secretary Momen requested the Indian foreign secretary to extend his support in completing Shadhinota Sharak and hand over the historic building at 8 Theatre Road, which served as the headquarters of the first Bangladesh Government in 1971, as Bangladesh is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence.

Both the foreign secretaries emphasised on going back to normalcy as the covid situation has improved satisfactorily. They discussed commencing of bus and rail services between different cities which were suspended due to the Covid – 19 pandemic.

They also discussed regional cooperation and contemporary global issues.

Earlier, on 23 February, the foreign secretary of Bangladesh visited the newly opened Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Chennai. During his visit, he was briefed by the deputy high commissioner about the various activities and initiatives taken to make the mission fully functional.

Foreign Secretary exchanged his views with the mission's officials and urged them to work sincerely to promote relations of Bangladesh with all the southern states of India and also extend necessary consular assistance for thousands of Bangladeshis visiting every year to these cities for medical treatment.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran, Secretary (East) Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams and Director General (South Asia) Rokebul Haque were among the delegation of the foreign secretary during the visit and he is expected to return to Bangladesh on 25 February.