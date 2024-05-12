Bangladesh Food System Dashboard to make food management data more accessible

The newly launched Bangladesh Food System Dashboard will make food management data more accessible, aiding food research and relevant decision-making, Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain said today (12 May).

Speaking at the inauguration of the system at a Dhaka hotel, he said, "The dashboard contains various information on food availability and nutrition which will facilitate rapid policy formulation and research activities."

He said the purpose of the dashboard was to digitise and maintain all information related to food and nutrition security in Bangladesh, to ensure access to information for all.

At the event, Rudaba Khondker, country director of Gain Bangladesh, said data was important to making policy and decisions in various areas of food management.

The dashboard was one of the most effective tools for demonstrating Bangladesh's progress towards transforming to a sustainable, equitable and resilient food system.

"We applaud the Bangladesh government and partners for prioritising data-driven decision-making as promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The Bangladesh Food System Dashboard provides information on key food system indicators at the national and local levels. It can be found at https://www.foodsystemsdashboard.org/countries/bgd/subnational-data.

The Bangladesh Foodsystems Dashboard is being managed under the guidance of the Ministry of Food and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics.

Similar dashboards have been developed in six countries around the world, including Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Pakistan and Indonesia.

The Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) of the Ministry of Food, the BBS and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) jointly worked to develop the dashboard, in partnership with Columbia Climate School and FAO and in collaboration with various ministries, departments, agencies including the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Agriculture, IFAD, WFP and other development partners, academic institutions and the private sector.

Bangladesh Dashboard – Food Systems Dashboard