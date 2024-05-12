Bangladesh Food System Dashboard to make food management data more accessible

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 02:11 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Food System Dashboard to make food management data more accessible

TBS Report
12 May, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2024, 02:11 pm
Bangladesh Food System Dashboard to make food management data more accessible

The newly launched Bangladesh Food System Dashboard will make food management data more accessible, aiding food research and relevant decision-making, Food Secretary Md Ismail Hossain said today (12 May).

Speaking at the inauguration of the system at a Dhaka hotel, he said, "The dashboard contains various information on food availability and nutrition which will facilitate rapid policy formulation and research activities."

He said the purpose of the dashboard was to digitise and maintain all information related to food and nutrition security in Bangladesh, to ensure access to information for all.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the event, Rudaba Khondker, country director of Gain Bangladesh, said data was important to making policy and decisions in various areas of food management. 

The dashboard was one of the most effective tools for demonstrating Bangladesh's progress towards transforming to a sustainable, equitable and resilient food system. 

"We applaud the Bangladesh government and partners for prioritising data-driven decision-making as promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

The Bangladesh Food System Dashboard provides information on key food system indicators at the national and local levels. It can be found at https://www.foodsystemsdashboard.org/countries/bgd/subnational-data

The Bangladesh Foodsystems Dashboard is being managed under the guidance of the Ministry of Food and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics. 

Similar dashboards have been developed in six countries around the world, including Kenya, Nigeria, Mozambique, Pakistan and Indonesia.

The Food Planning and Monitoring Unit (FPMU) of the Ministry of Food, the BBS and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) jointly worked to develop the dashboard, in partnership with Columbia Climate School and FAO and in collaboration with various ministries, departments, agencies including the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Agriculture, IFAD, WFP and other development partners, academic institutions and the private sector.

Bangladesh Dashboard – Food Systems Dashboard

Food safety / Bangladesh Food System Dashboard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju Podder, Noah’s Managing Director, lived all his life in Bogura, joined his family business and expanded it by a few folds. Photo: Courtesy

Noah: Making ‘Made in Bangladesh’ a matter of pride

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

2d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

2d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

4d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

The fishermen are not getting enough hilsa from river

34m | Videos
MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

MBS ordered killings if necessary to acquire Neom's land

1h | Videos
Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

Open AI's new AI tool will detect deepfake images

3h | Videos
Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

Bangladesh lose RMG export in the US

4h | Videos