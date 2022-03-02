Bangladesh food processing industry promising for UAE investors

UAE ambassador in Bangladesh, Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, says the food processing industry in Bangladesh is promising for UAE investors.

"The UAE and Bangladesh have a long history of bilateral trade relations. Dubai is keen to further strengthen this tie," the UAE envoy said, visiting FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI Icon on Wednesday, said a press release.

Saying that different countries showcase their goods at pavilions in the Global Village of Dubai, the ambassador urged Bangladesh to take advantage of this.

A Bangladesh Pavilion in the Global Village of Dubai would make it easier for tourists from different countries, including Dubai, to get information about Bangladeshi products, he added.

Lauding the dedication of the Bangladeshi people, the ambassador said the number of Bangladeshis in white collar professions, including engineers, doctors, and nurses, is increasing in the UAE.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh has now become an attractive investment destination for global entrepreneurs as the country has, with skilled workers, a huge domestic market of 170 million people, ready infrastructure in economic zones, and duty-free market access for exports to various countries.

The FBCCI president called upon UAE investors to take advantage of this opportunity.

"There are opportunities to enhance bilateral investment relations with the UAE on various fronts, including food processing, halal food, and skills development," he added.

The meeting also discussed the UAE and Bangladesh Business Council to be inaugurated this month.

FBCCI Vice Presidents MA Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Salauddin Alamgir, and Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Md Amjad Hossain, and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, were also present at the meeting.