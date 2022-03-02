Bangladesh food processing industry promising for UAE investors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:13 pm

Related News

Bangladesh food processing industry promising for UAE investors

The FBCCI president called upon UAE investors to take advantage of this opportunity

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:13 pm
Bangladesh food processing industry promising for UAE investors

UAE ambassador in Bangladesh, Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi, says the food processing industry in Bangladesh is promising for UAE investors.

"The UAE and Bangladesh have a long history of bilateral trade relations. Dubai is keen to further strengthen this tie," the UAE envoy said, visiting FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI Icon on Wednesday, said a press release.

Saying that different countries showcase their goods at pavilions in the Global Village of Dubai, the ambassador urged Bangladesh to take advantage of this.

A Bangladesh Pavilion in the Global Village of Dubai would make it easier for tourists from different countries, including Dubai, to get information about Bangladeshi products, he added.

Lauding the dedication of the Bangladeshi people, the ambassador said the number of Bangladeshis in white collar professions, including engineers, doctors, and nurses, is increasing in the UAE.

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said Bangladesh has now become an attractive investment destination for global entrepreneurs as the country has, with skilled workers, a huge domestic market of 170 million people, ready infrastructure in economic zones, and duty-free market access for exports to various countries.

The FBCCI president called upon UAE investors to take advantage of this opportunity.

"There are opportunities to enhance bilateral investment relations with the UAE on various fronts, including food processing, halal food, and skills development," he added.

The meeting also discussed the UAE and Bangladesh Business Council to be inaugurated this month.

FBCCI Vice Presidents MA Momen, Md Amin Helaly, Salauddin Alamgir, and Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Md Amjad Hossain, and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, were also present at the meeting.

Top News

food processing / UAE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

7h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

8h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

10m | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

1h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

3h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar