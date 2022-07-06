Bangladesh fixes cost for workers to migrate to Malaysia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 04:42 pm

Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Representational image. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Bangladesh expatriate welfare and overseas employment ministry has fixed the total migration cost for sending workers to Malaysia amid a controversy over recruiting agencies syndication.

"A worker has to pay Tk78, 990 which covers all costs in Bangladesh," said Expat Minister Imran Ahmad on Wednesday.

Also, there would be no expense in the destination country as employers will bear all costs, he added.

"Documentation expenses like passport and medical fees, welfare fee, agencies' service charges are included in the total migration cost," Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) DG Shahidul Alam told The Business Standard.

Previously, Malaysia took the decision to allow only 25 Bangladeshi agencies to recruit workers from Bangladesh.

Later, a Malaysian MP and two migrant rights bodies asked the Southeast Asian country's Human Resources Minister M Saravanan to explain this decision.

According to rumours, these 25 agencies are controlled by one Datuk Seri Mohd Amin Abdul Nor, who is the founder of Bestinet — the company that provided the Malaysian government with the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) and continues to manage the system.

