Bangladesh Finance conducts firefighting training

Bangladesh Finance Limited has conducted training on firefighting, emergency rescue and evacuation, and exercise.

A half-day fire prevention training was held at the company's head office in Dilkusha, Dhaka on Thursday under the direct supervision of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defense.

The chief trainer was Bazlur Rashid, DAD of Fire Service and Civil Defense. 40 officers of different levels took part in the training.

Md Kaiser Hamid, managing director and CEO of Bangladesh Finance was present as the chief guest.

Bangladesh Finance Group CFO Sajjadur Rahman Bhuiyan, Sam Anwar Hossain, Head of HR Ahsanuzzaman Sujan, Head of GSD Imran Hossain among others were also present.

At the end of the training, a special exercise was held in front of the building.