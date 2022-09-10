Bangladesh fell short in maintaining fiscal transparency despite progress: US report

The Bangladesh government has fallen short of the minimum standard in maintaining fiscal transparency despite making significant progress towards meeting international requirements, said a US Department of State report.

According to Fiscal Transparency Report 2022 by the US Department of State published on Friday (9 September), during the review period, Bangladesh made significant progress by publishing its end-of-year report within a reasonable period.

Since 2008, in consultation with other relevant US agencies, the US Department of State has conducted fiscal transparency assessments of governments that receive US foreign assistance.

According to the latest report, 72 out of 141 foreign governments this year, including Palestine, have met the minimum conditions for financial transparency, while the remaining 69 countries did not make it.

In South Asia, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka have been promoted to this US fiscal transparency standard. On the other hand, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Myanmar and the Maldives are among the 69 countries failing to reach the standard.

Bangladesh also made its executive budget proposal and enacted budget widely and easily accessible to the public, including online and information on debt obligations publicly available, the recent report read.

Budget documents prepared by the authorities concerned provided a reasonably complete picture of the government's planned expenditures and revenue streams, including natural resource revenues, add the report.

Financial allocations to and earnings from state-owned enterprises were included in publicly available budget documents. Information in the budget was considered generally reliable, although budget documents were not prepared according to internationally accepted principles.

Bangladesh's supreme audit institution reviewed the government's accounts, but its reports did not contain substantive findings and were not made publicly available within a reasonable period and it also did not meet international standards of independence, said the US report.

The government specified in law or regulation and appeared to follow in practice the criteria and procedures for awarding natural resource extraction contracts and licences. Basic information on natural resource extraction awards was not consistently made publicly available.

The recommendations made by the US to improve Bangladesh's fiscal transparency are as follows:

Preparing budget documents according to internationally accepted principles

Ensuring the supreme audit institution meets international standards of independence and has sufficient resources

Publishing timely audit reports that contain substantive findings, recommendations, and narratives

Making basic information about natural resource extraction awards publicly and consistently available

Fiscal transparency informs citizens how government and tax revenues are spent and is a critical element of effective public financial management, reads a press release issued in this regard on Saturday.

Transparency provides citizens with a window into government budgets and those citizens, in turn, hold governments accountable. It underpins market confidence and sustainability, the release added.