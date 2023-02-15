Bangladesh fails to work in line with target of eliminating leprosy by 2030: UN expert

Bangladesh is failing to work in line with the target of eliminating leprosy disease by 2030, visiting United Nations Special Rapporteur on discrimination against persons with leprosy Alice Cruz has observed.

"I commend the Bangladesh Prime Minister's commitment to eliminate leprosy by 2030. At the same time, I am also concerned that the state administration is failing to implement this promise," she said at a press conference in a capital hotel yesterday, at the end of her eight-day visit to Bangladesh.

The situation of persons affected by leprosy in Bangladesh indicates that the country's outstanding economic growth fails to reach the entire population, the UN expert said and urged the government to allocate an adequate budget with clear targets, indicators, and benchmarks to meet the target of eliminating leprosy.

She also called for recognising leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, as a prohibited ground for discrimination in the draft anti-discrimination law.

"Leprosy is hidden beneath multiple layers of systemic exclusion, structural discrimination and institutional neglect," said the UN special rapporteur.

Bangladesh has the fifth highest number of leprosy cases in the world according to the World Health Organisation, with relevant data indicating ongoing transmission, late diagnosis, and gaps in the health system, she noted.

The UN expert expressed deep concern about a high potential number of hidden leprosy cases, critically delayed diagnosis, ongoing transmission and disability among children and widespread disease-related discrimination and stigmatisation.

Highlighting limited access to care including rehabilitation, reconstructive surgery, assistive devices and psychosocial support, Alice Cruz deplored the data gap and limited understanding of leprosy among the authorities concerned.

"Fundamental principles of the right to development, such as equity, self-determination, participation and justice are not being met," the special rapporteur said.

"Persons affected by leprosy and their families are still not enjoying the benefits of economic growth, nor are they seeing discrimination against them duly redressed," Cruz said and expressed concerns about reported corruption in the social safety system.

During her visit, Cruz met government officials, civil society representatives, healthcare workers, and persons affected by leprosy. She also visited healthcare facilities and communities affected by leprosy in Nilphamari and Bogura.

