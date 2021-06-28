Bangladesh extends border closure with India till 14 July

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 08:28 pm

File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected
File photo of Benapole land port in Jessore/Collected

Bangladesh has extended the closure of the border with India till 14 July due to a surge in Covid-19 infections and casualties. 

The decision was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting today chaired by Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen.

As per the new instructions, the movement of people between the two countries through land ports will remain restricted for another 14 days.

On 26 April, the government closed the border with India for 14 days. Later, the closure was extended several times with the latest order coming on 13 June. June 30 was supposed to be the last day of the ban. 

The government extended the closure once again today citing the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. 

 

Bangladesh today recorded the highest number of  8,364 Covid-19 cases after testing 35,059 samples, which is also the highest since the virus hit the country last year.

For the third time, the country reported over 100 deaths from Covid-19 in less than a week as 104 more people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

