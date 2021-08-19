Bangladesh extends age limit for govt jobs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:23 pm

Bangladesh today extended the age limit for government jobs by 21 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this age waiver will not be applicable for the Bangladesh civil service (BCS) examinations, said a notice from the Ministry of Public Administration.

The Ministry of Public Administration (MoPA) on Thursday said that the ministries, departments and its subordinate offices, which could not call for recruitment in various categories of job vacancies due to the pandemic situation, must fix the age limit of candidates as of March 25, 2020, for all recruitment calls to be published within December 31st this year. 

Earlier, the government had given a five-month age exemption to job seekers who were unable to apply for government jobs due to the general holiday last year. 
 

