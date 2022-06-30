Bangladesh, EU, other partners discuss labour rights

Bangladesh and its partners, including the European Union (EU) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Thursday had a "constructive" exchange over labour rights issues.

Issues related to workplace safety, social protection and industrial relations, including in the context of the implementation of the National Action Plan on the Labour Sector and the ILO roadmap, came up for discussion.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, US Ambassador Peter Haas, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard were present.

"Pleased to have participated in the detailed and positive discussion on key issues underlying economic growth in Bangladesh. I look forward to co-chairing the next meeting," High Commissioner Robert Chatterton tweeted.