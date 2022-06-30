Bangladesh, EU, other partners discuss labour rights

Bangladesh

UNB
30 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:56 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, EU, other partners discuss labour rights

UNB
30 June, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2022, 09:56 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh and its partners, including the European Union (EU) and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Thursday had a "constructive" exchange over labour rights issues.

Issues related to workplace safety, social protection and industrial relations, including in the context of the implementation of the National Action Plan on the Labour Sector and the ILO roadmap, came up for discussion.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, US Ambassador Peter Haas, British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson and Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard were present.

"Pleased to have participated in the detailed and positive discussion on key issues underlying economic growth in Bangladesh. I look forward to co-chairing the next meeting," High Commissioner Robert Chatterton tweeted.

Top News

labour rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh ranks among the top ten countries whose citizens have sought asylum in Cyprus. Photo: Arafatul Islam/DW

How Bangladeshi migrants end up in Cyprus

9h | Panorama
Dr M Mushtuq Husain. Sketch: TBS

'We did not face an extreme crisis with Omicron. But this wave is spreading faster'

12h | Panorama
Luxury Houseboat owners distributed food, provided medical assistance, and shelter to the flood victims, till the flood waters receded Photo: Masum Billah

The first responders: How luxury houseboats became rescue centres for flood victims

13h | Panorama
Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

Shuttle train at CU: More than a mere transport

36m | Videos
Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

Dhaka ranks as costliest city again in South Asia for expatriates

1h | Videos
Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

Kremlin hints solution to Ukraine war

3h | Videos
Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

Fever spread: Is it seasonal fever or Covid?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years