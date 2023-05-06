Bangladesh-EU a multidimensional strategic partnership: EU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 09:20 am
Celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh-EU partnership, European Trade Commissioner and Executive Vice-President of the European Parliament Valdis Dombrovskis recognised Bangladesh-EU relations as a multi-dimensional strategic partnership, and reiterated EU's political commitment in this regard.

The European EVP said this after State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam met him Friday afternoon at the European Commission headquarters.

Commending Bangladesh as the biggest beneficiary of EU's EBA scheme, the Trade Commissioner expressed EU's support for a smooth graduation of Bangladesh out of LDC status and for Bangladesh to apply for GSP+ concessions. 

He highlighted EU-Bangladesh Business Climate Dialogue and EU-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce as important platforms for European and Bangladeshi businesses to come together meaningfully. 
He appreciated Bangladesh's adaptation of the National Action Plan on the Labour Sector. 

The State Minister apprised the EVP of steps being taken by the government to diversify the economy and prepare for graduation and the much bigger role of the EU envisaged in future. 
Bangladesh expressed hope for an early launching of the Partnership Cooperation Agreement which would be an important institutional and legal mechanism to concretise the elevated relations. 
The EU side was apprised of the people centric policies being adopted by the government, including creating and sustaining conducive working conditions in the manufacturing sector. Practicalities which limit ongoing efforts to implement the National Action Plan on the labour sector of Bangladesh were also conveyed. 

Earlier in the morning, State Minister Alam held an interactive conversation on Bangladesh's foreign policy and geopolitical role in the Indo-Pacific region, EU-Bangladesh relations, impact of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, global peace, Rohingya crisis, climate change and more at the event titled 'EPC Talks Geopolitics' at the European Policy Centre in Brussels. The audience, which included members of the diplomatic corps, academia and media, were enlightened by the Talk about Bangladesh and the country's growing role in international peace and development.

On 4 May, the State Minister met Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Kris Peeters and discussed EIB offers for investing in infrastructure development, climate-friendly technology and renewable energy in the country. Opportunities to harness the EU's Global Gateway initiative were discussed.

The State Minister also held a comprehensive meeting with Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS). Early launching of the Partnership Cooperation Agreement between both sides was discussed. Sannino welcomed Bangladesh's unveiling of the Indo-Pacific outlook. Other issues of discussion included climate change, Rohingya crisis, scope for skilled workforce from Bangladesh filing job market needs in Europe and food and energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine.

​Bangladesh Member of Parliament Nahim Razzaque, Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU, Mahbub Hassan Saleh, and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy were present during the meetings.

State Minister Shahriar Alam left Brussels Friday afternoon after completing his four-day visit to Brussels with a packed agenda which included meetings with EU Commissioners, Members of the European Parliament and engagements with the international media.

European Union (EU)

