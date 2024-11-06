Bangladesh, EU holding first talks for comprehensive partnership agreement

Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral) Dr Md Nazrul Islam and Deputy Managing Director of the Asia and Pacific Division at the European External Action Service Paola Pampaloni holds meeting on 6 November 2024. Photo: BSS
Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral) Dr Md Nazrul Islam and Deputy Managing Director of the Asia and Pacific Division at the European External Action Service Paola Pampaloni holds meeting on 6 November 2024. Photo: BSS

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) started two-day introductory meeting in Dhaka today (6 November) setting the stage for future negotiations on a Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement aimed at elevating bilateral relations.

Additional Foreign Secretary (Bilateral) Dr Md Nazrul Islam and Deputy Managing Director of the Asia and Pacific Division at the European External Action Service Paola Pampaloni are leading their respective delegation, said a press release.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Belgium and Permanent Representative to the EU Mahbuub Hasan Saleh as well as officials from the EU are also taking part the discussion virtually from Brussels.

The discussions, organised into three main sessions, covered a range of issues, including institutional provisions, international peace and security, governance and human rights, justice, and cooperation on trade and related matters.

Further discussions on the remaining themes would be held this afternoon.

