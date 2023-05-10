Bangladesh, EU hold bilateral discussion

Bangladesh-European Union Bilateral Discussion on Sectoral Issues was held at State Guest House Padma in Dhaka today.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Ms Helena König, deputy secretary general for Economic and Global Issues, European External Action Service (EEAS) led the respective side.



Bangladesh and the EU expressed satisfaction that 2023 marks their 50 years of partnership and reiterated their commitment to the launching of the Partnership Cooperation Agreement at an early date for cooperation in strategic areas, as was agreed during the First Political Dialogue between Bangladesh and the EU held in November last year in Dhaka.

Both sides discussed ways and means to enhance cooperation on important sectors like climate change, energy security, renewable energy, ocean governance, digitalization and cyber security, and knowledge-innovation-infrastructure development under EU's Global Gateway.