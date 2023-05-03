Bangladesh, EU agree to further deepen bilateral partnership

Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) agreed to further deepen their partnership on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations.

This was revealed during the meetings of State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam with the EU dignitaries, including Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, European Parliament's Chair of the Committee on International Trade Bernd Lange, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister, and EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore in Brussels on 2-3 May, the foreign ministry said in a press release on Wednesday (3 May).

The EU commended Bangladesh on its outstanding development journey and hailed the country as a success story. Bangladesh side gratefully acknowledged the role of the EU in the country's development since independence, particularly how the EBA has changed the social fabric of the country for the better through its contribution in women empowerment.

The EU was apprised of steps being taken by the government to prepare for graduation and the much bigger role of the EU envisaged in the future, particularly in the areas of post-LDC trade relations, infrastructure development under EU's Global Gateway initiative, green transition, talent partnership for skilled migration, human rights development, etc.

Bangladesh expressed hope for an early launching of the Partnership Cooperation Agreement which would be an important institutional and legal mechanism to concretise the elevated relations.

Bangladesh expressed appreciation of the EU's political and humanitarian support for the Rohingyas being temporarily sheltered by Bangladesh and sought EU's support for their early repatriation to Myanmar.

The two sides also shared their views on different regional and international issues of mutual interest and concerns, including climate change, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific, combating human trafficking and migrants smuggling, etc.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Belgium and the EU along with Nahim Razzaque and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy were present during the meetings.

State Minister Shahriar Alam is on a four-day visit to Brussels and is covering a packed agenda including meetings with commissioners of the European Commission, members of the European Parliament, engagements with European think tanks and international media.